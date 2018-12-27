Edicion : a martes, 26 de noviembre de 2019 Edicion Archivada

Descubre Instagram: TAMRA DAE


TAMRA
DAE

Muy creativa

La youtuber y modelo de acondicionamiento físico, a pesar de que su figura denota fortaleza física gracias al tiempo que le dedica al gimnasio, Tamra Dae se vio afectada por una depresión en 2016 de la que salió fortalecida.

Ahora, la californiana de 29 años crea videos imitando sus propios entrenamientos físicos y proporciona pedazos de ejercicios que uno puede hacer en casa.

Desde su creación, su canal de YouTube ha conseguido casi 18 mil suscriptores, además de que en Instagram tiene 3.1 millones de seguidores.

Uno de sus videos más populares ha conseguido más de 15 mil reproducciones.

  • Lugar de nacimiento

    Los Ángeles, California, EU

  • Fecha de nacimiento

    17 de agosto de 1990

  • Edad

    29 años

  • Profesión

    Youtuber y modelo de acondicionamiento físico

“If you gave someone a book about your life, would your book change their life for the better? At 24 years old, my book would not have changed one person. So I went to work!” - @davidgoggins? ? How many of you can say that your book would change someone’s life? ? ? We suffer as humans. That is a fact. We have a physical body that feels pain, and a subconscious that reminds you of all the bad shit stored in your brain whenever it is triggered, and there will be death and tragedy... these are the realities, but what we do get to decide on is HOW we are going to react to our circumstances. ? ? We’ve become desensitized by a constant overload of violence and entertainment and our cells are amped up so much that to feel at peace and joy we have to keep doing more and more to achieve the former norm. It becomes overwhelming and exhausting.? ? The TRUE battle is with our minds. Our bodies are capable of miraculous things, but they won’t happen until we train our minds. My story, my journey, I’ve pushed my body to limits I am proud of, but still KNOW I could do more. However, my mind.... that I have only tapped into breaking old habits and patterns and I can see how much work lies ahead but I’m not afraid of it. I welcome the pain and the discomfort because as @drjoedispenza says, “You have to lose your mind to gain a new one”. ?

When is enough enough?? ? Enough excuses for why you’re not going after your dreams...? ? Enough bullshit self doubting...? ? Enough procrastinating...? ? Enough thinking you’re NOT ENOUGH!!? ? In our lives we’ll have many turning points that don’t always look like rock bottom.. but they are pivotal for growth and change and it’s necessary we seize that moment of sheer “fuck it ness “ and just do it!! ? ? Be so sick and tired of being sick and tired that you DO THE THING! ? ? You take the leap!? ? You decide that today, is the DAY that you take control of your thoughts and emotions and decide that if those are the only things you can control.. not the outcome, not how someone else is going to feel about it, not if you’ll succeed or fail... but that you KNOW this is your shot. ? ? You take the first step and do it. ? ? Trust that you are being protected and guided. ? ? And JUMP! ? ? ? #DreamBigHustleHarder?

Promise I won’t cry over spilled milk

2019 in my sights. No holding back.

