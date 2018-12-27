Descubre Instagram: TAMRA DAE

TAMRA
La youtuber y modelo de acondicionamiento físico, a pesar de que su figura denota fortaleza física gracias al tiempo que le dedica al gimnasio, Tamra Dae se vio afectada por una depresión en 2016 de la que salió fortalecida.
Ahora, la californiana de 29 años crea videos imitando sus propios entrenamientos físicos y proporciona pedazos de ejercicios que uno puede hacer en casa.
Desde su creación, su canal de YouTube ha conseguido casi 18 mil suscriptores, además de que en Instagram tiene 3.1 millones de seguidores.
Uno de sus videos más populares ha conseguido más de 15 mil reproducciones.
Lugar de nacimiento
Los Ángeles, California, EU
Fecha de nacimiento
17 de agosto de 1990
Edad
29 años
Profesión
Youtuber y modelo de acondicionamiento físico
“If you gave someone a book about your life, would your book change their life for the better? At 24 years old, my book would not have changed one person. So I went to work!” - @davidgoggins? ? How many of you can say that your book would change someone’s life? ? ? We suffer as humans. That is a fact. We have a physical body that feels pain, and a subconscious that reminds you of all the bad shit stored in your brain whenever it is triggered, and there will be death and tragedy... these are the realities, but what we do get to decide on is HOW we are going to react to our circumstances. ? ? We’ve become desensitized by a constant overload of violence and entertainment and our cells are amped up so much that to feel at peace and joy we have to keep doing more and more to achieve the former norm. It becomes overwhelming and exhausting.? ? The TRUE battle is with our minds. Our bodies are capable of miraculous things, but they won’t happen until we train our minds. My story, my journey, I’ve pushed my body to limits I am proud of, but still KNOW I could do more. However, my mind.... that I have only tapped into breaking old habits and patterns and I can see how much work lies ahead but I’m not afraid of it. I welcome the pain and the discomfort because as @drjoedispenza says, “You have to lose your mind to gain a new one”. ?
I thought my femininity was going to be lost after taking out my implants. Turns out it was the awakening I needed to uncover the secret that our feminine divinity has nothing to do with our physicality. It’s a spiritual connection to our divine nature. Women are powerful because of our abilities to nurture, love and care for others, as well as our strengths mentally and physically. That cannot be taken away or imparted on due to our aesthetics. No matter how you choose to build your physical body, know that your true superpowers lie in your heart, your head, and your intuitive abilities. A note to myself and to all women. ???? @donbgphoto
I had to choose between the top of my head and the quad sweep... ????????? ? You know who lost... damn forehead always making cropping difficult ???????? ? ? I’m starting to feel more “me” in my body. Trust me, this shoot took me out of my element showcasing my scars under my boobies and my leaner frame but I know I am taking the time to heal myself and my mind... the body will always follow. I have to give it time to rebuild. ???????? ? @brickhausbody ????????? @privesunless ?? @donbgphoto ????
When is enough enough?? ? Enough excuses for why you’re not going after your dreams...? ? Enough bullshit self doubting...? ? Enough procrastinating...? ? Enough thinking you’re NOT ENOUGH!!? ? In our lives we’ll have many turning points that don’t always look like rock bottom.. but they are pivotal for growth and change and it’s necessary we seize that moment of sheer “fuck it ness “ and just do it!! ? ? Be so sick and tired of being sick and tired that you DO THE THING! ? ? You take the leap!? ? You decide that today, is the DAY that you take control of your thoughts and emotions and decide that if those are the only things you can control.. not the outcome, not how someone else is going to feel about it, not if you’ll succeed or fail... but that you KNOW this is your shot. ? ? You take the first step and do it. ? ? Trust that you are being protected and guided. ? ? And JUMP! ? ? ? #DreamBigHustleHarder?
My self-tanner @privesunless saved me on this shoot. I hadn’t been in the sun in months. Started to look sickly I was so pale. One overnight application of @privesunless and I was feelin’ like a golden goddess lol ???? ???? Also Spring is here so I’m having a SALE on @privesunless so go get your tan on ? use code ‘SPRING’ at checkout
What if... instead of movies that perpetuate hatred and violence like The Purge, we took that same idea and flipped it. What would the world look like if one day a year you could tell someone something about yourself that makes you feel the most vulnerable and they cannot judge you for it, ever. It becomes an environment where we are free to be honest and transparent and vulnerable and feel no threat of it being held against us. And what if we could do that every time we have a conversation? What would that look like...?