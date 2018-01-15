Edicion : A jueves, 21 de noviembre de 2019 Edicion Actual

Espectáculos


Por : Servicios AINI 

Descubre Instagram: AMANDA BLANKS


Publicada:  21 noviembre, 2019 -- Actualizada: 21 noviembre, 2019

AMANDA
BLANKS

Es toda corazón

Apasionada del modelaje y la actuación, Amanda lo mismo destaca en portadas de revistas que en programas de la TV de Asia. Lo mismo trabaja en Nueva Zelanda, China, Japón que en su natal Australia, ya sea en desfiles de modas, cine o calendarios.

Le gusta el buceo, la equitación, escalar en roca, esquí, pilates y yoga, entre muchas actividades que mantienen su gran figura.

Tener la agenda llena es lo común, pero siempre se hace tiempo para ayudar a niños huérfanos y recaudar fondos para ellos, como en julio, cuando acudió a un orfanato en Vietnam justo el día de su cumpleaños.

Copyright: Diario 21

e-Paper

VER ACERVO
CIRCULACION CERTIFICADA CON REGISTRO 49/04/02/05 POR INFORMATICA Y MARKETING S.A.
1999 - 2018 Prensa Suriana S. A. de C. V.
Todos los Derechos Reservados