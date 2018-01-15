Descubre Instagram: AMANDA BLANKS

AMANDA
BLANKS
Es toda corazón
Apasionada del modelaje y la actuación, Amanda lo mismo destaca en portadas de revistas que en programas de la TV de Asia. Lo mismo trabaja en Nueva Zelanda, China, Japón que en su natal Australia, ya sea en desfiles de modas, cine o calendarios.
Le gusta el buceo, la equitación, escalar en roca, esquí, pilates y yoga, entre muchas actividades que mantienen su gran figura.
Tener la agenda llena es lo común, pero siempre se hace tiempo para ayudar a niños huérfanos y recaudar fondos para ellos, como en julio, cuando acudió a un orfanato en Vietnam justo el día de su cumpleaños.
Lugar de nacimiento
Queensland, Australia
Fecha de nacimiento
20 de julio de 1993
Edad
26 años
Estatura
1.68 mts.
Profesión
Licenciada en negocios, modelo, actriz, influencer y presentadora de TVVer esta publicación en Instagram
????????What did the fish have to pay to get past the coral reef? Atoll ????????The New Reef Coconut Shimmer Oil by @reefoil gives you that golden pool side glow ???? ?? It has been my secret little companion for summer photoshoots too, adding that extra bronzed shimmer skin tone in pics! ? #reefoil #coconutshimmer #reef #bodyoil #photoshoot #tanned #bronzedskin #shimmeroil #australian #beachbod #beachvibes #summer #summerbod #goodvibes #happydays #tanoil #tanningoilVer esta publicación en Instagram
Where has your favourite road trip been? Had a pretty epic adventure with @danreardon122 on our way to Sundown National Park. Cutting up trees to clear the road, spotting echidnas, reindeer & roos, getting lost on private properties dude to Hema Maps fully stitching us up and ofcourse the awesome roadtrip snacks & tunes! Top: @fasthouse_ Lashes: @lashedup_beautysalonVer esta publicación en Instagram
It’s so refreshing to take some time out from being online & immerse my self in such a beautifully crafted magazine. @wellbeing_wild honestly feels like I’m holding a carefully curated art gallery filled incredible stories & interesting articles. WellBeing WILD Magazine is for those going against the grain, swimming upstream, standing boldly in the arena, asking the hard questions and doing the prickly work – on themselves and the way they create their lives. #wellbeing #wild #millennial #goodreads #read #adVer esta publicación en Instagram
????????Happy 1st Birthday To The Incredible Team At @essano_beauty Superfoods???????? ????Don’t Kale My Vibe ???? If I do one thing in the morning without fail, it’s apply my Kale Hydrating Daily Moisturiser. Why? Because I don’t want to be leathery and old. It’s all natural, vegan & organic, packed full of antioxidants Vitamin A & E to boost that collagen & make my skin baby soft. Easily available at Woolworths too! #feedyourskinbeautiful #essanosuperfoods #skincare #ad # face #clearskin #antiaging #flawlesskin #smoothskin #dailymoisturiser #beauty #beautytips #beautysecrets #beautyblogger #goldcoastmodel #australianmodelVer esta publicación en Instagram
No more socks & jocks for the boys presents ??????????? @officialfanplus has once in a life time sports experiences you can gift to anyone, like swimming with James Magnussen or a day at the races with The Big Marn. What ever sport tickles your fancy, @officialfanplus have it! ????????????????????Ver esta publicación en Instagram
How to be skinny: 1. Notice that your body is covered in skin. 2. Say “Wow I’m skinny” Congratulations, you are now skinny. ????Photo @matthewsonn ???????????Activewear @mcactivewearmelbourne ????Lightroom preset @parker.arrow ??????????? All face treatments @facefitgcVer esta publicación en Instagram
This swimsuit could not more accurately describe my poor attitude this morning in the surf ???? If you ever see me learning to surf, for your own safety, you should stay far away...I have zero control over this board ???? ??????????????? Swimsuit: @daze_dayz @brandsnob ???? Face / Skin / Anti-aging @facefitgcVer esta publicación en Instagram
I belong to the 1% of the population who has never seen a single episode of Game Of Thrones. ????Bikini: @wolvesbynatureswimwear ????No makeup clear plump skin from @facefitgc #beach #bikini #swimwearmodel #swimwear #swimsuit #tan #wet #neachday #tanning #bod #bikinis #swimming #summer #goldcoast #fingalbeach #gameofthrones #clearskin #beautyVer esta publicación en Instagram
Always get your girlfriend a snack at the petrol station. If you think to your self “maybe she doesn’t want a snack.” I’m telling you you’re wrong. Just get the women a snack. ?????? Photo: @photosbyjt Swimsuit: @brissamarswim_ #bikini #swimwear #swimmers #onepiece #ootd #beachshoot #beachbum #fav #bestofday #tan #tanning #hair #natural #bikinimodelVer esta publicación en Instagram
???? How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it. ???????? Summer Swimwear Campaign: @brissamarswim_ Videographer: @photosbyjt #beach #bestofday #slowmo shoot #lovemyjob #swimwear #bikini #bikinis #bod #columbian #booty #goldcoast #designer #tan #fav #bodVer esta publicación en Instagram
Before I die, I’m going to eat a whole bag of unpopped popcorn???? That should make the cremation a little more interesting. Bikini: @pinkcolada_ Photography: @tara_beaulieu_ Watch: @kowatches #popcorn #quote #bikini #photography #goldocoast #tan #beachlife #shoot #summerdays #pink #loveVer esta publicación en Instagram
I was worried about catching the flu, but then I drank 6 mimosas & now my vitamin C levels are through the roof So basically, I’m invincible. ????Sunglasses @tuke.eyewear @citybeachaustralia???? Hybrid Lashes & Eyebrow Threading @lashadvantage ????Photography @wisephotographygc ???? Hair colour & weave extensions @showoff_hair #quote #quotes #sunnies #eyewear #bikini #swimwear #bikinimodel #goldcoast #lifeinabikini #sunglasses #style #fashion #beachfashion #shoot #tan #bod #wiwVer esta publicación en Instagram
I’m a lady in the street But a freak in the buffet ??????????????????????????? Activewear Campaign: @wicked.bod Photo: @scottyharlandcreative #fit #fitness #healthtliving #goldcoast #workout #run #runner #running #health #gym #gymgear #wiw #activewear #croptop #shoot #shooting #wickedweasel #wickedbodVer esta publicación en Instagram
It’s funny how drinking 9 glasses of water seems impossible, but 6 champagnes, 2 shots & a cocktail goes down like a fat kid on a seesaw ???????????? Magazine: @alliancewake Photography: @arlingtonlanephotography #bikini #palmsprings #magazine #shoot #fashion #style #photography #mood #vintage #summerdays #lovemyjob #swimwear #favVer esta publicación en Instagram
???? Murder: any last words ??????????? Me: do you think I’m cute be honest Swimsuit: @lahanaswim Photo: @photosbyjt Makeup: @beautybyyuni #beach #beachbabe #bikinis #swimwear #shoot #legs #summerdays #wiw #ootd #mylook #tan #healthyliving #goldcoast #fav #fullpieceVer esta publicación en Instagram
Them: What inspires you to get out of bed in the morning? Me: My bladder mostly. ?Bikini: @mely_swimwear ?Photo: @photosbyjt ? Tan @minetanbodyskin #swimwear #swimsuit #ootd #summerloving #beach #beachbabe #shooting #designer #tan #bikini #bikinis #goldcoast #legs #favVer esta publicación en Instagram
Being choked might be a turn on for you... But it’s not for sea turtles so keep your trash out the damn ocean and say no to plastic. ???? Photo: @photosbyjt ???? Swimsuit: @lahanaswim ???????? Hair: @showoff_hair #saveouroceans #oceanlover #beachbum #bikinis #bikini #swimsuit #booty #legs #aussie #goldcoast #fav #love #style #hairgoalsVer esta publicación en Instagram
Did you know a piranha can devour a small child down to the bone in less than 30 seconds? Anways, I lost my job at the aquarium today.... ???? Handmade Australian Bikinis @mely_swimwear ???? @photosbyjt ????Tan @minetanbodyskin ????Makeup @beautybyyuni #bikinis #designer #style #aussie #bikini #swimwear #ootd #tan #minetan #tanned #goldcoast #beachbod #bod #summer #beachdays #shoot #fit #healthyVer esta publicación en Instagram
“Can we get some more bread?” - A sure sign someone doesn’t take life too seriously. ????Dress @ellezeitounedesigns ????Location @qtgoldcoast ??Photography @wisephotographygc #dress #australiandesigner #fashion #wiw #ootd #mylook #style #outfitpost #goldocoast #boutiquehotel #luxeVer esta publicación en Instagram
What type of blood do you give a pessimistic person? B Postive ?????Happy Friday Folks ????? ???? @wisephotographygc ???? @blumossswimwear ???? @qt_hotels @qtgoldcoast #bikinis #bikini # swimwear #boutiquehotel #goldcoast #summerbod #pooldays #qt #qthotels #luxe #bighair #style #legsVer esta publicación en Instagram
????????Only Aussies will get this - The white shape behind the Shapes logo on the Shapes box, is actually the shape of the biscuit in that box... mind blown. ????Love my new shades from @dionspecs ???? ???? Photography @vandercreations ???? Location Vintage Motel @lacostamotel #enhanceyourlifestyle #dionspecs #lancedion #brandsnob #sunglasses #citybeach #vintage #fastion #styleblogger #bikini #swimsuitVer esta publicación en Instagram
You know what they say about when life gives you melons? You might be dyslexic. ???? Bikinis @savelabikini #savelasquad #bikinis #swimwear #melons #brazillianbikinis ??????????? Hair colour & extensions @showoff_hair ????Tan @minetanbodyskin #minetan ???? Photo @andyjackman_Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“Far out, what a week!!” - Me at 8:27am on Monday. ???????? Thank goodness my bra actually fits & feels good for once. ???????? Love this @brasnthings Body Bliss Luxe bra. Girlies head to @brasnthings and feast your eyes on the new #bodyblissluxe range and enter their competition, you won’t want to miss out! Xx #brasnthings #mybodybliss #BNTPartnerVer esta publicación en Instagram
Woman: Say dirty things to me Man: Bathroom, kitchen, living room ???????? @showoff_hair Thank you so much for always having my hair shoot ready. For the past 6 years Showoff has done and incredible job with my weave hair extensions and colouring. While letting my own hair grow more than double in length.??????????? Photo @richniga Caption Credz @komesofficial